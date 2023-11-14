Advertisement
ESPN BPI projects Rutgers Basketball's remaining games

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Basketball is now 2-1 after week one of the college basketball season, so let's take a look at the Scarlet Knights chances in the remaining games this season.

The Knight Report with the help of ESPN's Basketball Power Index, looks at each game remaining this season along with the Scarlet Knights chances in each of them.

GAME BY GAME COMPARISON
DATE OPPONENT ESPN BPI'S CHANCE OF VICTORY

Nov.15th

vs. Georgetown

78.9%

Nov. 18th

vs. Howard

89.2%

Nov. 27th

vs. St. Peter's

92.4%

Dec. 2nd

vs. Illinois

53.0%

Dec. 6th

@ Wake Forest

32.5%

Dec. 9th

@ Seton Hall

50.1%

Dec. 16th

vs. Long Island

98.0%

Dec. 23rd

vs. Mississippi St

50.2%

Dec. 30th

vs. Stonehill

96.3%

Jan. 3rd

@ Ohio State

39.0%

Jan. 6th

@ Iowa

28.2%

Jan. 9th

vs. Indiana

66.3%

Jan. 14th

@ Michigan St

28.4%

Jan. 17th

vs. Nebraska

69.9%

Jan. 21st

@ Illinois

21.4%

Jan. 28th

vs. Purdue

42.8%

Jan. 31st

vs. Penn State

75.0%

Feb. 3rd

@ Michigan

33.9%

Feb. 6th

@ Maryland

62.5%

Feb. 10th

vs. Wisconsin

59.7%

Feb. 15th

vs. Northwestern

60.9%

Feb. 18th

@ Minnesota

51.7%

Feb. 22nd

@ Purdue

15.7%

Feb. 25th

vs. Maryland

66.0%

Feb. 29th

vs. Michigan

65.7%

Mar. 3rd

@ Nebraska

31.6%

Mar. 7th

@ Wisconsin

25.1%

Mar. 10th

vs. Ohio State

70.7
BOLD = HOME GAMES

--------------------------------------------------------------

