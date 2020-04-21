Erik Russell talks latest offer from Rutgers
Offensive line is an extremely important position for Rutgers in the 2021 cycle, and the Scarlet Knights are still in search of a number of players to join the class at the position.
One prospect the staff has become high on is 6-foot-7, 260-pounder Erik Russell of Boston College High in Dorchester, Massachusetts, who earned an offer from RU on Monday evening, he announced via Twitter.
Thankful to receive an offer from the Rutgers University!!! Thanks @GregSchiano @Coach_Aurich pic.twitter.com/IsusvWgQlO— Erik Russell (@erikrussell21) April 20, 2020
