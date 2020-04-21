News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-21 08:26:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Erik Russell talks latest offer from Rutgers

Alex Gleitman • TheKnightReport
Staff Writer
@alexgleitman

Offensive line is an extremely important position for Rutgers in the 2021 cycle, and the Scarlet Knights are still in search of a number of players to join the class at the position.

One prospect the staff has become high on is 6-foot-7, 260-pounder Erik Russell of Boston College High in Dorchester, Massachusetts, who earned an offer from RU on Monday evening, he announced via Twitter.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}