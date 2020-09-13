Entire Rutgers Football staff pushing for 2022 in-state OL Taj White
Whether it be via text, call or letters in the mail, a whopping 30 schools have reached out to Hudson Catholic (NJ) 2022 offensive lineman Taj White since Sept. 1.The 6-foot-6, 295-pounder has repr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news