Elorm Lumor back with Rutgers Football after declaring for draft in January
After declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft in mid-January, it seemed as though we saw the last of edge rusher Elorm Lumor.
However that is no longer the case, as last year’s sack leader had his name appear on the 2020 Rutgers Football roster Monday morning.
The details of how the former Piscataway, New Jersey native rejoined the team are currently unknown, but head coach Greg Schiano is expected to talk to the media and will more than likely be asked about Lumor's status.
The former three-star prospect out of Milford Academy in New Berlin, New York has appeared in a total of 34 games and 24 starts. He has accumulated 83 total tackles (38 solo), 12.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks in his career.
We'll have more on Lumor later today but you can check out the projected 2020 scholarship distribution for more details on how this impacts numbers for this season here.
