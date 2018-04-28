Former Rutgers running back Gus Edwards has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Baltimore Ravens. Edwards spent one season with the Scarlet Knights after grad transferring from Miami, where he spent his previous three seasons.
Gus Edwards signed as a Free Agent with the @Ravens! #NFLKnights🛡⚔️ pic.twitter.com/lQrKpf0L8I— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) April 29, 2018
In his one year at Rutgers, Edwards ran the ball 164 times for 713 yards and six touchdowns. He also had 13 receptions for 103 yards and one receiving touchdown.