Early Look at the 2019-20 Rutgers Wrestling Lineup
Although the euphoria still seems to be surrounding the Rutgers wrestling program, a new season is soon on the horizon. When that opening whistle blows, there will be no John Van Brill, or Nick Gra...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news