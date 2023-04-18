Early AAU impact for Rutgers Basketball targets in 2024 / 2025 classes
Zach Smart
TheKnightReport
Hoops Recruiting Analyst
The AAU season is already in full swing, with Rutgers in heavy pursuit of numerous high level prospects on the EYBL circuit and beyond.
As spring season continues with a highly anticipated EYBL Session I in Atlanta on April 21, Rutgers will continue to keep tabs on a number of 2024 and 2025 prospects who have the potential to be needle-moving recruits.
Here is a look at some of these most aggressively pursued prospects and how they have fared on the AAU circuit thus far.
As one of the top unsigned recruits in the country, the hotly pursued 2024 point guard at Don Bosco Prep (NJ) wasted no time registering his blue chip presence on the spring AAU circuit at the MADE Hoops East Warmup.
Harper utilized his unique positional size, finishing through hard contact on his forays to the rim and showing a physicality that will help him translate to the next level.
While Harper has a left handed slingshot, he has improved with his consistency in the perimeter game. He assumed a new leadership role this past season at Don Bosco, one which entailed more of a score in clusters presence even as he developed into more of a traditional point guard with the New York Rens.
