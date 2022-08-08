Drew Singleton's appeal to return for one more season has been denied

Rutgers Football head coach Greg Schiano spoke with the media on Monday afternoon and announced to the press that linebacker Drew Singleton has been denied his appeal to come back and play one more season for the Scarlet Knights.

Singleton originally declared for the NFL Draft last December, thinking the season was completely over after the team went 5-7 on the year. However, the Scarlet Knights were eligible as a late addition to the bowl lineup, as they were selected to the Gator Bowl to replace Texas A&M and take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. On just a little over a week’s notice, Rutgers accepted the bid and so did Singleton, who wound up hurting his ankle in the contest.