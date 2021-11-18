Drew Singleton, a next man up at linebacker for Rutgers

"It was fun to be back in a box. I'm usually our starting SAM," Singleton told TKR after practice on Wednesday. "It was a lot of fun to be back in the box. I'm really familiar with it. It’s been great. All I want to do is just help the team win. Anything that I could do in my power, any position that I got to fill in, any role that I got to play to help the team win is what I'll do."

Singleton, who has played in every game this season with six starts, filled in for his injured teammates on the inside at the second level of the defense. The fifth-year senior made 10 tackles in Bloomington which led the Scarlet Knights.

This isn't Drew Singleton's first rodeo, but Rutgers was without three key linebackers this past weekend against Indiana in Olakunle Fatukasi, Tyshon Fogg, and Tyreek Maddox-Williams.

Singleton started out his college career at Michigan, but he transferred back home to Rutgers in 2019. He said he is glad to be back playing for the team he rooted for growing up.

"It's been honestly an honor and a blessing," Singleton said. "I've been a Rutgers fan since I was a little kid. I've always wanted to go to Rutgers. It's just fun coming back and bringing the chop back."

Where Singleton plays this upcoming weekend at Penn State is up in the air depending on the health status of the aforementioned other linebackers. No matter where he plays, is he confident in his abilities.

"I think I can play all the linebacker positions, but I definitely do love to be in the box," Singleton said. "I just feel like I'm closer to the ball. I automatically know the keys that I need to read and stuff like that. I just feel more comfortable

"I know a couple of our guys are down physically. So I'm stepping up and doing everything I can and pick up whatever I can. If guys need me to help them coach them on the field, I help him out. That's just what I do."

Singleton has experience playing at Penn State whether it was as a member of the Wolverines or the Scarlet Knights. He enjoys the big stage. He is also a leader on the defense and helps coach up the younger players.

"Just being in the Big Ten my whole college career, my biggest thing is focus and just block everything out from the crowd, the lights and all that," Singleton said. "Focus on what you got in front of you on the field. I love playing in the Big Ten. I love the big stadiums. I love the crowd. I love the energy. I love football. So that's just icing on the cake."

Rutgers wasn't the greatest team in the world his first year back. The program took a little step up in 2020 with three Big Ten wins. Now the team is on the cusp of making a bowl game.

"It'll mean the word to me," Singleton said. "This would be our first bowl game in a long time. But first we got to worry about being Penn State. So once we beat Penn State, we'll know that we're going to be in a bowl game. That's our main focus right now.

"I transferred here with the mindset of trying to turn this thing around. I wanted to help bring this program to another level to where it has been before. So that was my mindset."

