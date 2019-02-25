Doorson's defense shut down double-double machine Murphy
Try to post up against Shaquille Doorson and you’re going to have a bad time.The Rutgers center acted as a brick wall in the Scarlet Knights’ vital 68-64 back-and-forth win over Minnesota on Sunday...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news