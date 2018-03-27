Winslow Township High School (Winslow, N.J.) class of 2019 cornerback Donovan Bunch has been on a roll since the end of last season. His recruitment has taken off, as his offer list has now climbed into double digits.

Bunch confirmed that he will be visiting Rutgers during the first week of April.

“I am just travelling and getting to know each college that offered me,” Bunch said.

He also commented on which schools are pursuing him the most.

“I am hearing the most from Rutgers, Temple, Virginia and Boston College. I like the love each one is showing me.”

Bunch mentioned what is standing out about Rutgers.

“They are showing me a lot of love,” he said. “I will talk to them in some way every day, whether it is through a text or a phone call.”

Meanwhile, Temple and Boston College are continuing to make a push for Bunch’s services.

“I sat down and had a good conversation with [Temple Head] Coach [Geoff] Collins. Temple shows me a lot of love,” Bunch said. “I also talk to the DB coach at Boston College and they are very interested.”

Bunch has not set a commitment date, but revealed what needs to be there for him to make his pledge to a school.

“Having a great relationship with all the staff and not just one coach. It’s also having a great relationship with all the players.”

While Bunch continues to sort through his recruitment, he remains busy competing for his local 7-on-7 team, the New Jersey Stars.

“It is really fun. I get to compete with everyone from different states,” Bunch said. “I am also working on my footwork this offseason.”