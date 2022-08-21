Donnie Freeman previews visits, planning more trips

Class of 2024 forward Donnie Freeman projects as one of the next top prospects to come out of the DMV area. He played up an age group this summer on the EYBL, suiting up for Team Takeover’s 17U squad. An athletic forward with upside and growing versatility, the four-star is starting to gain recruiting traction nationwide.

Programs in the mix: “Iowa is hot, Texas is hot, Alabama, Georgetown, Rutgers, and Maryland to name a few, I can’t think of all of them right now.”

Iowa: “Iowa’s a school that I wasn’t really expecting to recruit me, to be honest. When they offered me and the head coach started to talk to me, I really began to like the school. I like what they do with their players and their plans for me in the future if I was to go there.”

Texas: “I like Texas. I like the fit and how I fit their playing style with what all they can do with athleticism and skill. I like how they use players like me.”

Alabama: “Kind of the same thing as Texas. I like coach (Nate) Oats, he actually came to my school and offered me while we were still practicing a couple of months back, so that was cool. Everything coach Oats does, it seems like he’s genuine and honest. I’ve always liked that in a coach.”

Georgetown: “They’re throwing the hometown pitch and they’ve been recruiting me since eighth grade, so Georgetown is always going to be one of my favorite schools.”

Rutgers: “They offered me on the 15th and it was cool hearing from the head coach. They’re close to home. I like their pitch and I like what they do with their players. Coach (Karl) Hobbs has been recruiting me the most from their staff, and he just seems like a really genuine dude. He’s honest and really down to earth. They have bright plans for me in the future.”

Maryland: “With the new staff changing, Maryland has really climbed up the list. I took an unofficial up there, I would say, last month. I really like coach (Kevin) Willard, he’s an energy coach. He was previously at Seton Hall, and I watched some film of them. They let their players play freely and doesn’t put them in a box. I like coach (David) Cox and I like coach (Tony) Skinn. I really like the staff at Maryland and how they’re making a hard push for DMV talent.”

Visits: “I have an official visit planned with Iowa on the 26th through 28th, I want to say, I’m not 100-percent sure yet. I have an unofficial planned with Rutgers next week sometime. We’re still trying to figure out some dates and lock in some dates for sure.”