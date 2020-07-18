TheKnightReport - DL coach Jim Panagos talks development, effort, and interior pass rushing

Jim Panagos inherits a defensive line for the Rutgers football team that allowed over 200 yards rushing on average per game in 2019. The assistant coach hasn’t been able to be with the team since the early stages of winter workouts, but he has heard good things from strength coach Jay Butler during voluntary workouts, which started up almost a month ago at this point. “It's voluntary so I'm not allowed to be out there, but coach Butler's been saying great things about them,” Panagos said during a video call on Thursday. “They know the expectations. They know what I'm expecting and I've heard great feedback from coach Butler and his staff. Like I said, it's all voluntary, we're not with them right now. They're in the weight room getting after it like they're supposed to do and I look forward to getting back within the field when, when we can.” SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

Michigan transfer DL Michael Dwumfour (Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports)

This upcoming season, the Scarlet Knights will have reinforcements on the defensive line from the likes of transfers Michael Dwumfour, Ireland Burke, Malik Barrow, and Mayan Ahanotu to go along with returners such as Mike Tverdov, Julius Turner, Jaohne Duggan, and other young players. In general, there won’t be a lack of depth in 2020 which should be a positive. “As you know, I like to play a lot of players,” Panagos is. “My job is to put them in position to make plays and it's their job to make plays. As long as they're practicing a high level and doing what I want them to do, I will play as many guys that earned that opportunity to play. So to me, eight, nine, 10, 11, 12, it's not really a number, but it's just these are the guys that help us win and we're going to play him. I think when you play defensive lineman, a lot of d-linemen, it creates two things, one it creates buy-in and they have a role, and number two, it creates competition and competition is the most important thing in life. You have to compete. Those are the reasons why I like to play a lot of defensive linemen if it's merited. Sometimes it's not because they're not doing what they're supposed to do on the football field but if all goes to plan, we're gonna play a lot of defensive linemen.” Dwumfour is expected to earn a starting spot right away inside. At Michigan, he played in 33 career games making 36 total tackles with four sacks, 7.5 tackles-for-loss, and an interception. The Scotch Plains, N.J. native is quick off the ball and is able to get low and corral ball carriers for short gains and has the ability to get push and get to the quarterback, which Panagos says is vital from the interior. “I think it's really important. They can protect the edges,” Panagos said. “When you have a dominant 3-technique that causes problems and that causes mismatches and that determine where the center slide goes. So if you're doing that, then other guys have matchup problems and we come to the other side. To me, when you have the dominant 3-technique, it opens up the whole defense. It's great to have Michael here.”