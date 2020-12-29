The Rutgers football team was without a handful of players due to opt-outs related to COVID-19 concerns, and the coaching staff was also missing defensive line coach Jim Panagos, who had knee replacement surgery prior to the season.

Last week, head coach Greg Schiano said that Panagos is itching to get back on the field and is happy with the job that Noonan and Westerman were able to do, citing the family culture and them stepping up to the plate.

“Jim's doing well. He was in our office today and he's walking around with a limp but he's walking, and I look forward to after the break him starting back up full time and I know he's looking forward to it. He's been dying to get at it, so that'll be a good boost to the guys and to the staff and ultimately to all the D-linemen,” Schiano said. “I do want to recognize that I was really, really proud of the job that Charlie Noonan and Jamaal Westerman did. Charlie became the interim D-line coach and did an unbelievable job. Jamaal Westerman stepped up as a GA. He was the GA but he stepped up and took on added responsibility. That's what families do. When something happens, everybody steps up and does a little bit more and I think it's a good lesson for our team.

"They were able to witness that. There wasn't any panic. Everybody just adjusted and helped each other out and our D-line did a good job. That's not who they were used to up until that point as their coach and they were working with them but that wasn't their coach. And I think the D-line did a good job. Mike Dwumfour, who's an older guy did a good job just leading guys and Julius Turner, guys who have been around a little bit did a nice job of helping with the transition. But it will be good to get him back.”

This season, Dwumfour, who has since declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, was a force on the interior coming over from Michigan. The Scotch Plains, N.J. native had 25 tackles including 2.5 for a loss with 0.5 sacks. His stats didn’t tell the full story as he clogged rushing lanes and he was able to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks as well.

Turner recorded his best season by far with 35 tackles including 8.0 for loss from his tilted nose position and he’ll be back “On the Banks” next year.

Mike Tverdov was second on the team with 4.5 sacks and saved his best play for late in the season. He finished with 40 total tackles including 10.5 for loss, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble. Elorm Lumor and C.J. Onyechi were also solid from their defensive end spot and Mayan Ahanatou, Ireland Burke, and Robin Jutwreten each flashed as well at tackle as did freshman Aaron Lewis at end.

Earlier this month, Tverdov spoke highly of Noonan and Westerman.

“It's been good,” Tverdov said. “Coach Noonan and coach Westerman are two great coaches. They both played obviously under coach Schiano so they were really familiar with the culture here and that's made it easier for them to connect with us and be able to coach us as well. The guys are doing well in the room. We're all helping each other out in specific ways. It's been good. I thought it was going to be much harder in the beginning of this transition, but it's great. The D-line is getting better every single week.”

