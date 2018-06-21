Rutgers is on a roll right now, and with the addition of another in-state guy in Tyler DeVera, it is the fourth commit in two days so far for the Scarlet Knights. The Bergen Catholic tight end prospect chose Rutgers over 10 other offers from schools like Air Force, Kent state, Old Dominion, Western Michigan and more.

DeVera spoke with The Knight Report before his commitment to give us the low down on why he chose the Scarlet Knights.

“I’m committing to Rutgers,” DeVera told TKR. “I chose Rutgers because of the atmosphere. Some of my family and good friends go there already and they keep telling me that it’s an awesome place to be. Also, being able to play close to home is an amazing feeling.”

The class of 2019 tight end went on to talk about some of the main factors that made him choose the Scarlet Knights.

“I just felt comfortable there,” said DeVera. “They made me want to come back for more. Every time I visited Rutgers the coaches always had something new to show me and keep me interested. Having my brother there is a huge upside as well."

Tyler is the younger brother of current Rutgers linebacker Brendan DeVera and is excited to play with his brother and a couple of close friends in college.

“It’s awesome to be able to play with my brother,” he said. “Just growing up with him and being so close to one another we always dreamed about moments and opportunities like these. You have to make the most of these type of moments. I know not many people can play in the Big Ten especially with some family and close friends.”

Along with having his older brother on campus, DeVera also has his former high school coach, Nunzio Campanille now coaching up at Rutgers.

“Having coach Nunzio there is awesome,” said DeVera. “Just him being my head coach in the past, he taught me many things not only about football, but also in life. I’m looking forward to him helping me to continue to grow as a person.”

At the moment, DeVera has a lot of friends who are top recruits in the state. While he doesn’t have any plans to recruit anyone, he does have a message for Jersey’s finest.

“As of right now I don’t have anyone in particular that I’ll be recruiting.” DeVera mentioned. “Anyone in New Jersey with that offer should commit right away. Rutgers can be an elite Big Ten school if all the New Jersey talent comes together and stays home.”

Right now, DeVera has no plans to set up his official visit to Rutgers just yet, because he wants to wait and go up with the rest of the commits in fall.

DeVera will make sure the trip to Rutgers on Saturday for the 7-on-7 camp.

