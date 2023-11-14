Destiny Adams talks return to New Jersey, early season performance
Rutgers women's basketball guard/forward Destiny Adams talked about how her return to New Jersey has gone through three games for the Scarlet Knights, as well as her own and the rest of the team's outlook.
The Manchester, NJ native is averaging 11.3 points and 12.3 rebounds per game through three contests, and Rutgers is 2-1 on the year.
Adams said returning to her home state has been even better than she could have imagined.
"The support from my family and the community is overwhelming in a good way," she said. "I love it, I love being back. I wouldn't have it any other way."
She also talked about her role in the transition offense as a rebounder and distributor, noting that rebounding is her best trait as a player, and getting out in transition is a pillar of the Scarlet Knights' offense.
"I think transition is one of the key factors in our game," she said. "Getting the rebound and pushing it ahead just helps us win."
Adams touched on her play style with Chyna Cornwell, as both are at their best operating in the paint near the rim.
"I think Chyna's a great player, great rebounder," she said. "I think us being on the court together is pretty hard to stop, and I think we've just gotten better over the past few games."
Adams' efforts on the glass and in transition were showcased in a highlight-reel transition play to Lisa Thompson in the win over Wagner. She was surprised it worked out as well as it did, especially given the degree of difficulty.
"I just got the rebound and saw she was open and I just threw it," she said with a laugh. "I kind of thought it might've gone out of bounds but I'm glad it landed right in her hands."
The lone loss by the Scarlet Knights on the year was a 76-56 defeat to SEC opponent Auburn, where the Tigers outscored the Scarlet Knights 27-5 in the second quarter. Adams discussed how the early test will help the team as the season goes on.
"I think that we learned that sometimes we're going to be faced with adversity and we just have to figure out a way to stay as a team through it," she said. "I think that it really motivates us for our next game which is really exciting."
Even with the setback, she was still encouraged by the team's performance during the first week of the season.
"I think we've played really well," she said. "I think we took a lot of big steps as a team, and I think, even in the Auburn game the second quarter kind of got us, but other than that I think we played pretty well."
