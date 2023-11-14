Rutgers women's basketball guard/forward Destiny Adams talked about how her return to New Jersey has gone through three games for the Scarlet Knights, as well as her own and the rest of the team's outlook. The Manchester, NJ native is averaging 11.3 points and 12.3 rebounds per game through three contests, and Rutgers is 2-1 on the year.

Adams said returning to her home state has been even better than she could have imagined. "The support from my family and the community is overwhelming in a good way," she said. "I love it, I love being back. I wouldn't have it any other way." She also talked about her role in the transition offense as a rebounder and distributor, noting that rebounding is her best trait as a player, and getting out in transition is a pillar of the Scarlet Knights' offense. "I think transition is one of the key factors in our game," she said. "Getting the rebound and pushing it ahead just helps us win." Adams touched on her play style with Chyna Cornwell, as both are at their best operating in the paint near the rim. "I think Chyna's a great player, great rebounder," she said. "I think us being on the court together is pretty hard to stop, and I think we've just gotten better over the past few games."