Destiny Adams named Big Ten Player of the Week, with other national honors

In wins over Manhattan, Cornell, and NJIT, Adams averaged 26.7ppg and 15rpg, including back-to-back 30-point performances against the Big Red and the Highlanders.

The Manchester, NJ native earned three honors from her dominant opening week, two national awards and one by the Big Ten.

Rutgers Women's basketball star forward Destiny Adams opened her senior season on an incredible pace, and many took note.

She was named Big Ten Player of the Week, becoming the first Scarlet Knight to do so since Arella Guirantes won the award on December 8th, 2020.

On the national level, Adams received multiple awards as well. She was named the USBWA Player of the Week and was an honorable mention for the AP Player of the Week, given to Oklahoma center Raegan Beers.

Adams has willed Rutgers to wins in the last two games in particular to help the Scarlet Knights start the season 3-0. She grabbed a whopping 14 offensive rebounds - finishing with 22 total - against the Highlanders, and helped spark a 25-9 fourth-quarter outburst against the Big Red with 14 points and six rebounds on a perfect 6-for-6 shooting clip.

The 6-foot-3 forward became only the third Scarlet Knight in program history and the first since Sue Wicks in 1988 to score 30+ points in back-to-back games. Her 36 points against NJIT also tied a home program record, also set by Guirantes in February of 2020.

Scoring and rebounding are not the only stats Adams leads the team in, however. She also paces the Scarlet Knights with 1.7 steals per game and 2 blocks per game on the defensive end.

Adams has been relied upon for the better half of the last season and a half, and the Scarlet Knights will continue to do so as the season heats up.