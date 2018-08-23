Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-23 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Despite commitment, schools still reaching out to DL Bryce Nelms

H2hmfyzoq9zckkh5ys9t
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

Back in June, Rutgers lost one of its top defensive line targets when defensive end Bryce Nelms made the decision to commit to Pittsburgh while on an official visit to the school. A couple months l...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}