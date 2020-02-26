The Rutgers Hoops road struggles continued tonight as No. 16 Penn State defeated Rutgers inside the Bryce-Jordan Center this evening by a final score of 65-64. The Nittany Lions were led by Izaiah Brockington who finished the game with 16 points and 5 rebounds. Leading the Scarlet Knights was forward Jacob Young, who had 13 points, two rebounds, five assists and three steals. SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET A FREE $50 GIFT CARD — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!! Check out the instant recap below and stay tuned for more.

THE GOOD - THE FIGHT OF THIS TEAM THE SKINNY: I feel like we've said this over and over again, but no matter how many points this team goes down by, they never give up. Down 16 against Wisconsin and made it a game, down 21 points today and still made it a game. It's almost become a theme of sorts this season for Rutgers to go down big come back and fall short. No matter what you think about this team this season, overachiever or underachiever, you have to give them credit as they continue to fight no matter how much they are down. THE BAD - ENTIRE FIRST HALF THE SKINNY: Where do I even start? That was easily one of the worst played first halves all season for this Scarlet Knights team. First off, they gave up 42 points and allowed Penn State to shoot 6-of-13 from three and this is all just in the first half. Next, they only scored 24 points, shot 31% from the field and again went zero for when it came to the three ball. Finally, they got out rebounded by three in the first half against a team they out-rebounded by seven the first time they played. Along with all of that Rutgers had key players Mulcahy, Harper Jr, Doucoure, and Yeboah go 0-of-10 from the field. This was a pathetic performance early on, but luckily the Scarlet Knights were able to land that dreaded road win that they so badly needed.

Junior guard Jacob Young (Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports)