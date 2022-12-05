These are the words senior point guard Paul Mulcahy shared with Derek Simpson throughout the day leading up to Rutgers’ matchup against No. 10 Indiana . Following a scoreless first half, the freshman proved him right as he exploded for 14 points in the second to propel the Scarlet Knights to a 63-48 win over Indiana (7-1, 0-1 Big Ten), their sixth straight over the Hoosiers and eighth in their last nine meetings.

“We go in the locker room and talk about nothing other than defense,” Simpson said. “The offense is going to come and Caleb [McConnell] told me ‘the shots are going to come’ and I told him ‘I know, I’m not worried about points right now.’”

Following a three-pointer from McConnell that put Rutgers (6-2, 1-0 Big Ten) up 38-37, the Simpson show began as he rattled off 10 straight points and was the catalyst of a 19-2 run that gave the Scarlet Knights a 52-37 lead with about eight minutes to go.

“That was the craziest environment I’ve ever been in and the most students I’ve ever seen,” Simpson said. “I just had to go over there and give them all handshakes because I’m just thankful for them.”

Despite it being just his eighth-ever collegiate game, the Mount Laurel native shows a type of poise and tenacity well beyond his years, and a step-back jumper that should remind Rutgers fans of another player who donned the number zero.

“Not at all,” Simpson said when asked if he felt this was a coming-out party for him. “I still have much more to do and I am going to keep working and we're going to keep working as a team. It was a fun game and it got really loud, my ears are still ringing right now.”