Derek Simpson breaks out for Rutgers in win over No. 10 Indiana
“You’re a killer, you’re a killer, you’re a killer.”
These are the words senior point guard Paul Mulcahy shared with Derek Simpson throughout the day leading up to Rutgers’ matchup against No. 10 Indiana. Following a scoreless first half, the freshman proved him right as he exploded for 14 points in the second to propel the Scarlet Knights to a 63-48 win over Indiana (7-1, 0-1 Big Ten), their sixth straight over the Hoosiers and eighth in their last nine meetings.
“We go in the locker room and talk about nothing other than defense,” Simpson said. “The offense is going to come and Caleb [McConnell] told me ‘the shots are going to come’ and I told him ‘I know, I’m not worried about points right now.’”
Following a three-pointer from McConnell that put Rutgers (6-2, 1-0 Big Ten) up 38-37, the Simpson show began as he rattled off 10 straight points and was the catalyst of a 19-2 run that gave the Scarlet Knights a 52-37 lead with about eight minutes to go.
“That was the craziest environment I’ve ever been in and the most students I’ve ever seen,” Simpson said. “I just had to go over there and give them all handshakes because I’m just thankful for them.”
Despite it being just his eighth-ever collegiate game, the Mount Laurel native shows a type of poise and tenacity well beyond his years, and a step-back jumper that should remind Rutgers fans of another player who donned the number zero.
“Not at all,” Simpson said when asked if he felt this was a coming-out party for him. “I still have much more to do and I am going to keep working and we're going to keep working as a team. It was a fun game and it got really loud, my ears are still ringing right now.”
Coming out of Lenape High School as a three-star recruit according to Rivals, Simpson does not allow rankings to dictate the type of player he is going to be.
“Three stars do not matter and rankings do not matter, all that matters is when you step onto the court,” Simpson said. “That’s all I’m going to say and I’m going to keep saying it until I’m done playing basketball.”
Although this was far from Simpson’s first trip to Jersey Mike’s Arena, it marked the initial time he felt the sold-out crowd come to its feet and shower the team in cheers since donning the scarlet and white.
“It’s different when you’re on the court versus behind the bench,” Simpson said. “I was behind the bench last year against Illinois and I was shaking. When I was on the court it’s a much different feeling.”
Head Coach Steve Pikiell was also appreciative of Simpson’s effort and enjoys getting to watch his young guard mature.
“He’s growing up,” Pikiell said. “He had some huge plays for us tonight and his speed and quickness were relevant. Even in the first half I thought he got good looks. Second half it all came together, he did an awesome job against a very good team.”
