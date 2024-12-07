Defensive struggles doom Rutgers Basketball as it falls to Ohio State 80-66

It was a tough afternoon for Rutgers Basketball as it fell to Ohio State 80-66 to fall to 0-9 in Columbus.

Ohio State (6-3, 1-1) did just about anything it wanted all day offensively as it shot 55 percent from the field (32-for-58) and dominated the paint with 46 points. The Buckeyes led by as much as 17 points following a pair of free throws from Bruce Thornton with 42 seconds remaining.

Ohio State had three players record double figures as Devin Royal and Thornton each tallied 22 points and combined to shoot 17-for-25 from the field. Royal also recorded six rebounds while Thornton had three assists. Micah Parrish contributed 12 points and four rebounds.



Rutgers (5-4, 0-1) finished 42 percent from the field (24-for-57) with Dylan Harper leading the way with 18 points, four assists, and three rebounds. Ace Bailey added 12 points and seven rebounds while Emanuel Ogbole had 10 points and five rebounds. The Scarlet knights turned the ball over 13 times, leading to 22 points for Ohio State.

Rutgers struggled defensively in the first half and trailed 39-31 after allowing Ohio State to shoot 57 percent (17-for-30) from the field. The Scarlet Knights also gave up 20 points in the paint.

Thornton led the Buckeyes with 14 points and three assists on 6-for-7 shooting in the opening half.

Bailey and Harper had a tough time in the first half as the duo combined for six points on 2-for-10 shooting from the field, and the Scarlet Knights went 37 percent (11-for-30). Rutgers also turned the ball over six times, leading to 11 points for Ohio State.

Jordan Derkack and Lathan Somerville each tallied six points for Rutgers in the first half.