Defensive Coordinator Joe Harasymiak set to be next UMass Head Coach

This offseason's college football coaching carousel has finally struck the Rutgers Football program as Defensive Coordinator / Linebacker Coach Joe Harasymiak is set to take over as UMass Football's newest Head Coach per ESPN's Pete Thamel .

Harasymiak joined the Scarlet Knights coaching staff as the program's Defensive Coordinator prior to the 2022 season following three seasons at Minnesota where he was the Gophers safeties coach in 2019 before earning a bump in title as the new Co-Defensive Coordinator in 2020 and 2021.

The now former Scarlet Knights Defensive Coordinator coach did a pretty good job during his three years with the program. During his time on the banks, the Scarlet Knights defense made some serious strides in 2023 and 2024, going from 29.2 points per game to 21.2ppg in 2023 and 23.8ppg in 2024. On top of that, he also managed a defense this past season that had several starters go down either for the season or miss significant time with injury, and was still able to lead the team to it's first season with 7+ regular season wins since 2014.

Harasymiak played a major role in player development as well, helping now Arizona Cardinals cornerback Max Melton elevate his game, while also having players like Dariel Djabome (Third Team - Media), DE Aaron Lewis (Honorable Mention), DT Kyonte Hamilton (Honorable Mention), LB Tyreem Powell (Honorable Mention), CB Robert Longerbeam (Honorable Mention) and S Shaquan Loyal (Honorable Mention) earn All-Big Ten honors in 2024.

Stay tuned for more on Harasymiak and other Rutgers Football news right here on The Knight Report!