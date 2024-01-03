Deep Dive Comparison: Gavin Wimsatt versus Athan Kaliakmanis
With Rutgers Football adding a new quarterback this offseason in Minnesota transfer Athan Kaliakmanis, let's compare him to last season's starting quarterback Gavin Wimsatt from an analytical standpoint.
A LOOK INTO THE STATS OF EACH QUARTERBACK....
|STATISTIC
|GAVIN WIMSATT (321 dropbacks)
|ATHAN KALIAKMANIS (342 dropbacks)
|
Completion percentage
|
47.8%
|
52.7%
|
Adjusted completion percentage
|
57.5%
|
66.2%
|
Big Time Throws
|
7 (2.3% of throws)
|
13 (4.2% of throws)
|
Drops
|
15 (9.8% of throws)
|
25 (13.9% of throws)
|
Average Time To Throw
|
2.77 seconds
|
2.98 seconds
|
Pressures
|
82 (25.5% of dropbacks, 4.8% of pressures attributed to quarterback)
|
112 (32.7% of dropbacks, 12.2% of pressures attributed to quarterback)
|
Sacks
|
14 (4.4% of dropbacks)
|
22 (6.4% of dropbacks)
|
Scrambles
|
18 (5.6% of dropbacks)
|
26 (7.6% of dropbacks)
|
Rushing (sacks count against in CFB)
|
131 carries (*75.6% designed run rate) for 497yds and 11TDs
|
74 carries (35.1% designed run rate) for 94yds and 2TDs
|
1st Downs
|
88 (27.4% of dropbacks)
|
97 (28.4% of dropbacks)
|
Turnover Worthy Plays
|
9 (2.6% of dropbacks)
|
16 (4.5% of dropbacks)
|STATISTIC
|GAVIN WIMSATT (166 dropbacks)
|ATHAN KALIAKMANIS (131 dropbacks)
|
Completion percentage
|
44.1%
|
54.1%
|
Adjusted completion percentage
|
56.8%
|
61.5%
|
Big Time Throws
|
3 (2.0% of throws)
|
4 (3.4% of throws)
|
Drops
|
11 (14.7% of throws)
|
4 (6.3% of throws)
|
Average Time To Throw
|
2.96
|
2.85
|
Pressures
|
56 (33.7% of dropbacks, 14.6% of pressures attributed to QB)
|
49 (37.4% of dropbacks, 10.5% of pressures attributed to QB)
|
% of pressures turned into sacks
|
23.2%
|
14.3%
|
Sacks
|
13 (7.8% of dropbacks)
|
7 (5.3% of dropbacks)
|
Scrambles
|
7 (4.2% of dropbacks)
|
13 (9.9% of dropbacks)
|
Rushing
|
40 carries (50% designed runs) for 63yds and 0TDs
|
34 carries (41.2% designed run) for 140yds and 1TD
|
1st Downs
|
35 (21.1% of dropbacks)
|
44 (33.6% of dropbacks)
|
Turnover Worthy Plays
|
8 (4.6% of dropbacks)
|
4 (2.9% of dropbacks)
PASSING DEPTH COMPARISON....
|STATISTIC
|GAVIN WIMSATT (306 dropbacks)
|ATHAN KALIAKMANIS (342 dropbacks)
|
DEEP PASS
|
9-of-33 (27.3%, 27.3% adj)
278yds / 2TDs / 1INT
|
18-of-44 (40.9%, 50% adj)
|
INTERMEDIATE PASS
|
35-of-92 (38.0%, 42.4% adj)
|
32-of-79 (40.5%, 48.1% adj)
|
SHORT PASS
|
84-of-123 (68.3%, 74.8% adj)
|
84-of-125 (67.2%, 78.4% adj)
|
BEHIND LINE OF SCRIMMAGE
|
10-of-17 (58.8%, 76.5% adj)
|
21-of-24 (87.5%, 91.7% adj)
|STATISTIC
|GAVIN WIMSATT (166 dropbacks)
|ATHAN KALIAKMANIS (131 dropbacks)
|
DEEP PASS
|
5-of-25 (25%, 30% adj)
165yds / 2TDs / 4INTs
|
7-of-20 (35%, 35% adj)
|
INTERMEDIATE PASS
|
14-of-36 (38.9%, 47.2% adj)
|
21-of-41 (51.2%, 56.1% adj)
|
SHORT PASS
|
30-of-50 (60%, 66% adj)
|
26-of-36 (72.2%, 77.8% adj)
|
BEHIND LINE OF SCRIMMAGE
|
15-of-21 (71.4%, 81.0% adj)
|
6-of-7 (85.7%, 85.7% adj)
--------------------------------------------------------------
