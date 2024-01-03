Advertisement
Deep Dive Comparison: Gavin Wimsatt versus Athan Kaliakmanis

Michael Broadbent • TheKnightReport
Podcast Host

With Rutgers Football adding a new quarterback this offseason in Minnesota transfer Athan Kaliakmanis, let's compare him to last season's starting quarterback Gavin Wimsatt from an analytical standpoint.

A LOOK INTO THE STATS OF EACH QUARTERBACK....

2023 COLLEGE FOOTBALL SEASON
STATISTIC GAVIN WIMSATT  (321 dropbacks) ATHAN KALIAKMANIS (342 dropbacks)

Completion percentage

47.8%

52.7%

Adjusted completion percentage

57.5%

66.2%

Big Time Throws

7 (2.3% of throws)

13 (4.2% of throws)

Drops

15 (9.8% of throws)

25 (13.9% of throws)

Average Time To Throw

2.77 seconds

2.98 seconds

Pressures

82 (25.5% of dropbacks, 4.8% of pressures attributed to quarterback)

112 (32.7% of dropbacks, 12.2% of pressures attributed to quarterback)

Sacks

14 (4.4% of dropbacks)

22 (6.4% of dropbacks)

Scrambles

18 (5.6% of dropbacks)

26 (7.6% of dropbacks)

Rushing (sacks count against in CFB)

131 carries (*75.6% designed run rate) for 497yds and 11TDs

74 carries (35.1% designed run rate) for 94yds and 2TDs

1st Downs

88 (27.4% of dropbacks)

97 (28.4% of dropbacks)

Turnover Worthy Plays

9 (2.6% of dropbacks)

16 (4.5% of dropbacks)
2022 COLLEGE FOOTBALL SEASON
STATISTIC GAVIN WIMSATT  (166 dropbacks) ATHAN KALIAKMANIS (131 dropbacks)

Completion percentage

44.1%

54.1%

Adjusted completion percentage

56.8%

61.5%

Big Time Throws

3 (2.0% of throws)

4 (3.4% of throws)

Drops

11 (14.7% of throws)

4 (6.3% of throws)

Average Time To Throw

2.96

2.85

Pressures

56 (33.7% of dropbacks, 14.6% of pressures attributed to QB)

49 (37.4% of dropbacks, 10.5% of pressures attributed to QB)

% of pressures turned into sacks

23.2%

14.3%

Sacks

13 (7.8% of dropbacks)

7 (5.3% of dropbacks)

Scrambles

7 (4.2% of dropbacks)

13 (9.9% of dropbacks)

Rushing

40 carries (50% designed runs) for 63yds and 0TDs

34 carries (41.2% designed run) for 140yds and 1TD

1st Downs

35 (21.1% of dropbacks)

44 (33.6% of dropbacks)

Turnover Worthy Plays

8 (4.6% of dropbacks)

4 (2.9% of dropbacks)

PASSING DEPTH COMPARISON....

2023 COLLEFE FOOTBALL SEASON
STATISTIC GAVIN WIMSATT (306 dropbacks) ATHAN KALIAKMANIS (342 dropbacks)

DEEP PASS

9-of-33 (27.3%, 27.3% adj)

278yds / 2TDs / 1INT

18-of-44 (40.9%, 50% adj)
510yds / 5TDs / 2INTs

INTERMEDIATE PASS

35-of-92 (38.0%, 42.4% adj)
576yds / 2TDs / 5INTs

32-of-79 (40.5%, 48.1% adj)
518yds / 6TDs / 5INTs

SHORT PASS

84-of-123 (68.3%, 74.8% adj)
805yds / 4TDs / 1INT

84-of-125 (67.2%, 78.4% adj)
757yds / 3TDs / 2INTs

BEHIND LINE OF SCRIMMAGE

10-of-17 (58.8%, 76.5% adj)
62yds / 1TD / 1INT

21-of-24 (87.5%, 91.7% adj)
51yds / 0TD / 1INT
2022 COLLEFE FOOTBALL SEASON
STATISTIC GAVIN WIMSATT (166 dropbacks) ATHAN KALIAKMANIS (131 dropbacks)

DEEP PASS

5-of-25 (25%, 30% adj)

165yds / 2TDs / 4INTs

7-of-20 (35%, 35% adj)
267yds / 0TD / 3INTs

INTERMEDIATE PASS

14-of-36 (38.9%, 47.2% adj)
221yds / 1TD / 2INTs

21-of-41 (51.2%, 56.1% adj)
376yds / 1TD / 0INTs

SHORT PASS

30-of-50 (60%, 66% adj)
330yds / 2TDs / 1INT

26-of-36 (72.2%, 77.8% adj)
265yds / 2TDs / 1INT

BEHIND LINE OF SCRIMMAGE

15-of-21 (71.4%, 81.0% adj)
27yds / 0TD / 0INT

6-of-7 (85.7%, 85.7% adj)
38yds / 0TD / 0INT

