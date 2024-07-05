Decision Day for Top Rutgers Football target LB Kamar Archie
Rutgers Football had a very strong June on the recruiting trail landing 20+ commitments from highly ranked prospects all over the country and they aren't done yet.
Later today, one of the Scarlet Knights top remaining targets in the 2025 recruiting class and Four-Star linebacker Kamar Archie will announce his commitment.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING
The 6-foot-1, 228-pound linebacker is ranked as the No. 12 overall inside linebacker and No. 7 overall prospect in New Jersey for the 2025 class had a top six of Clemson, Michigan, Oklahoma, Rutgers, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M. However it sounds like it's more of a top three currently between Clemson, Michigan and Rutgers.
Archie will make his decision public via social media at Noon ET today.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board