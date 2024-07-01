Later today, one of the Scarlet Knights top targets in the 2025 recruiting class and Four-Star Richmond Heights (OH) guard Dorian Jones will announce his commitment.

After striking gold in the 2024 recruiting class with several four-stars and five-stars, Rutgers Basketball is looking to build on that momentum later today with the 2025 class.

Jones took an Official Visit to Rutgers back in April and had this to say about his first trip out to campus.

""(Rutgers), they want me to be the foundation for the 2025 class," said Jones. "They have a huge recruiting class coming in (for 2024) with Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper. They want me to bring my defensive energy. I can pretty much guard all five spots on the floor. They emphasize getting stronger and packing some weight on for me. I speak with Coach Pike and Coach Smoke (assistant coach Marlon Williamson) often."

The 6-foot-4, 165-pound guard is ranked as the No. 67 overall recruit and No. 15 shooting guard for the 2025 class will decide between Michigan, Missouri, Ohio State and Rutgers at 4pm ET today. As of now the FutureCasts read 100% in favor of the Scarlet Knights.