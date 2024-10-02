Later today (6:30pm PT / 9:30pm ET), one of the Scarlet Knights top targets in the 2025 recruiting class and Three-Star guard Lino Mark will announce his commitment.

Rutgers Basketball recruiting has ramped up over the past month and half, as they've hosted nearly a dozen or so visitors for both official and unofficial visits. Now those visits already resulted in one commitment as big man Gevonte Ware made his decision public recently, but could it result in another soon?

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound guard is ranked as the No. 26 overall point guard in the country and recently released a top eight list of schools in early September featuring the likes of Loyola Marymount, Rutgers, Seton Hall, TCU, UC-Santa Barbara, USC, Utah, and West Virginia.

However after taking several Official Visits, that list has dwindled down to a top four of Rutgers, Seton Hall, USC and West Virginia, with the Scarlet Knights in a great spot as they hosted him just a few weeks back.

""It was amazing," Mark said of his Rutgers visit. "Everything I could ask for I received. It felt like family from the moment I stepped foot on campus."

Mark will make his decision public via social media at 9:30pm ET today at the Ball at the Beach event out in California, as his Notre Dame High School team will take on a very talented Utah Prep Academy team later today.

Currently the FutureCasts read 100% in favor of the Scarlet Knights.