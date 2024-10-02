PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1GWjBUTlM3NkM0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUZaMFROUzc2QzQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Decision Day for Top Rutgers Basketball target - 2025 G Lino Mark

Richie O'Leary • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Basketball recruiting has ramped up over the past month and half, as they've hosted nearly a dozen or so visitors for both official and unofficial visits. Now those visits already resulted in one commitment as big man Gevonte Ware made his decision public recently, but could it result in another soon?

Later today (6:30pm PT / 9:30pm ET), one of the Scarlet Knights top targets in the 2025 recruiting class and Three-Star guard Lino Mark will announce his commitment.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound guard is ranked as the No. 26 overall point guard in the country and recently released a top eight list of schools in early September featuring the likes of Loyola Marymount, Rutgers, Seton Hall, TCU, UC-Santa Barbara, USC, Utah, and West Virginia.

However after taking several Official Visits, that list has dwindled down to a top four of Rutgers, Seton Hall, USC and West Virginia, with the Scarlet Knights in a great spot as they hosted him just a few weeks back.

""It was amazing," Mark said of his Rutgers visit. "Everything I could ask for I received. It felt like family from the moment I stepped foot on campus."

Mark will make his decision public via social media at 9:30pm ET today at the Ball at the Beach event out in California, as his Notre Dame High School team will take on a very talented Utah Prep Academy team later today.

Currently the FutureCasts read 100% in favor of the Scarlet Knights.

