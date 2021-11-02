Dean Reiber played the second most games and minutes among the freshmen in 2020-21. He only trailed fellow center Clifford Omoruyi.

Due to COVID, Reiber got last season back, so he is technically still a freshman eligibility wise.

"I can't even tell you the benefits. It's just so good. We got a refund of the season, basically," Reiber said. "We got a free season. It's honestly the best prep you could ask for."

