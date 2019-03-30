Rutgers Football DL Mike Tverdov is back in his comfort zone
Mike Tverdov is back at his old defensive end position for the Rutgers football team after playing at the JACK out of necessity a season ago as a redshirt freshman.It took some time to get used to ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news