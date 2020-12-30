“I think they've developed me more so off the field and obviously I think I played my best season this year,” Tverdov said. “But one of the main things I've taken away is how to be a better man and how to be a good person in society. The things I've learned from him in one I'm going to carry with me the rest of my life. It's just exciting to come back next year and see what we can really do and if you look at our games this year we played every single game 120% and leave it all out in the field. I'm so excited to get back here and to keep building this thing and see where it goes.”

Right after the season finale against Nebraska, Tverdov praised the job that the coaching staff did to help him the last 12 months.

Redshirt junior defensive end Mike Tverdov enjoyed a solid 2020 season while playing in three less games. In fact, he had 10,5 tackles-for-loss, which was double than his previous high of 5.5 in 2018. He also had four sacks and 40 tackles which was good for fifth on the team. The Union, N.J. native also forced fumble and recovered one as well.

Over the course of the last three games of the year, Tverdov did his most damage, recording six total tackles-for-loss and four sacks, including three at Maryland.

Tverdov said playing more free and relaxed helped him see a boost in production.

“I'm just playing more free. I'm often too critical of myself and I'll overanalyze everything. I've been learning to play free and just play football. Get off the rock and everything's gravy after that. That's something that I've worked on personally and something I've talked about my coaches and I've just been having so much fun,” Tverdov said. “It's obviously been working out for me because, as you said, I've played well the last couple weeks and I think if I can just keep playing that way then I'm going to be an even better player the following season.”

Tverdov, his teammates and the entire program sacrificed and went through a grinding season that saw the team play nine Big Ten games in nine weeks without any bye weeks, spring practice, and a real training camp.

“This season has been unique in many ways and that's one of them dealing with COVID and no bye weeks the entire Big Ten. I think we were one of two Big Ten teams to play the entire length of the season, so you know that's a credit to our team and staying so focused on sacrificing for each other and making the necessary sacrifices in order for us to play. I think our guys did a great job,” Tverdov said “It's part of football, getting injured, getting hurt, but we've learned to get around those curves and play through pain.”

The Scarlet Knights went 3-6 on the year and were a few plays away from being 6-3. Rutgers men’s basketball head coach has preached in the past about buying Rutgers stock now, and Tverdov took a play out of his playbook saying the team is going to improve as the years go on under head coach Greg Schiano.

“Be the best versions of ourselves. Coach always preaches do your job, and if every (person) on the field can do their job and execute their call every single play we're gonna see the success that we want, but it comes down to extreme focus and details in our game and if we can build upon the principles that we have in this program then we're gonna do some really great things,” Tverdov said.

“I'm just so thrilled and excited for the future for what we're going to do and I really think that we're going to shock a lot of people because Rutgers football is really taking off soon.

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisWasky.

