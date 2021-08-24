De Croce talks recovery timeline, latest with Rutgers
Last week, Scarlet Knights 2022 offensive line commit and Demarest (NJ) product Joe De Croce was an unfortunate victim of every player and coach’s preseason nightmare.The 6-foot-6, 290-pounder tore...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news