DC Robb Smith's contract not renewed, expected to end up at Duke

NJ.com's James Kratch reported Monday afternoon that Duke is expected to make Robb Smith the Blue Devils next Defensive Coordinator under new head coach Mike Elko.

This offseason's college football coaching carousel has been a crazy one and it finally has hit the Rutgers Football program as head coach Greg Schiano has decided not to renew the contract of Defensive Coordinator / Linebackers coach Robb Smith.

Smith has been on staff with the Scarlet Knights since Schiano's return to the banks back in December of 2019.

This past season, Smith led a Rutgers defense that was both up and down at times as they ranked 52nd in the nation allowing 24.6 points per game, but also gave up slightly over 390 yards of offense per game as well.

Stay tuned for more on Smith and other Rutgers Football news right here on The Knight Report!