DB Robert Longerbeam hoping added experience helps in 2022

“It feels good to be flying around out here with the guys and getting better and working on technique,” Longerbeam said. “It’s been a good spring so far.”

Longerbeam has enjoyed spring practice so far and is working hard.

One player stepping on defense has been cornerback Robert Longerbeam . As a second-year freshman in 2021, the Alexandria, Va. native played in all 13 games with one start in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Wake Forest.

Longerbeam collected a team-high 10 pass breakups a year ago which was the seventh most in the Big Ten. He totaled 30 tackles with two forced fumbles as well after earning the Frank R. Burns Award this time last year.

“It really showed me how fast the Big Ten is,” Longerbeam said of his experience playing on defense. “Everything happens fast, so you have to know your job and your technique and be able to play faster.”

Working under new cornerbacks coach Mark Orphey and defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak, Longerbeam has learned a few new tricks and tips. He could be in for an even bigger role this upcoming season, and in turn, is aiming to improve his coverage skills.

“Just playing man-to-man coverage. That’s a big thing for me,” he sad. “I just wanted to learn better technique and work on craft, really.”

Longerbeam said many younger players on the team are stepping up on the field and in leadership roles. He pointed out Mohamed Toure and Tyreem Powell specifically.

“I think the biggest difference is all the younger guys in general who are stepping up,” the 5-foot-10, 170-pounder said. “We’re all doing a good job. We have some core players on defense who are leading us.”

The majority of the cornerbacks are on the younger side, so they are all taking it day by day in gelling and developing.

“We’ve come together,” Longerbeam said. “Now that we’ve been together for a while -- we got a couple new guys in the group -- but everybody is together and we support each other. It’s a good feeling.”