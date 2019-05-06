News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-06 12:53:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Rutgers DB Isaiah Wharton signs an UDFA contract with Vikings

I68vvferz5l3rcxmbqmr
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

Former Rutgers defensive back Isaiah Wharton has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Minnesota Vikings. Wharton spent the past five seasons with the Scarlet Knights playing and starting in 48 games throughout his career in Piscataway.

Along with starting every game he played in, Wharton also finished with 139 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and four interceptions. The Kissimmee, Fla. native was also named 2018 Paul Robeson award for his performance, leadership and dedication to the program, as well as being voted a team captain in 2018 by his peers.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}