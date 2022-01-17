 Rutgers Football DB Alijah Clark enters transfer portal
Rutgers Football DB Alijah Clark enters transfer portal

Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport
Beat Writer
@ChrisNalwasky

Rutgers Football rising sophomore defensive back Alijah Clark has entered his name into the transfer portal according to a tweet from the Rivals Portal Twitter account.

The former four-star recruit hails from Camden, New Jersey and signed with the Scarlet Knights over offers from Boston College, Miami, Michigan, Purdue and many others.

This past season, the 6-foot-1, 195-pounder played in seven games tallying six tackles and an interception. However he also missed the last six games including the Gator Bowl due to injury.

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.

2022 OFFSEASON TRANSFERS.......
POSITION NAME NEW SCHOOL

QB

Cole Snyder

Buffalo

QB/WR

Peyton Powell

Cisco College - JUCO

WR

Monterio Hunt

Alcon State University

TE/LB

Zukudo Igwenagu

Massachusetts

DB

Darius Gooden

Massachusetts

DB

Alijah Clark

TBD
