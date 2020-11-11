The buzz around the Rutgers men's basketball program is noticeable. The Scarlet Knights will begin the 2020-21 season ranked No. 24 in the country and nationally ranked in preseason polls for the first time since 1978-79. Wednesday helped fuel that fire, as the Scarlet Knights had two signees on the first day of the early signing period -- two athletes who could become impact players a lot sooner than some may expect. Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell on Wednesday announced the signings of wing Jaden Jones and guard Jalen Miller. Collectively, Jones and Miller had 28 reported offers. SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

Jaden Jones is a 6-foot-7, 195-pound, four-star prospect out of St. Louis Christian Academy in St. Louis. He's ranked the nation's No. 116 player in the 2021 class, and he's ranked the nation's No. 30 small forward by Rivals.com. Jones, however, can play and defend a variety of positions. Pikiell described Jones as a "multiposition, versatile player" who can score at all three levels. Pikiell likes that Jones is a student of the game and someone who takes what is given to him on the court. Jones earned MVP honors at the Wooten Top 150 camp earlier this month. He shined on the AAU circuit playing for Bradley Beal Elite. "He brings the whole package to Piscataway," Pikiell said of Jones. "Jaden is going to have a great career here at Rutgers, and I can't wait to coach him."

