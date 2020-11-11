Day One of Early signing period was BIG for Rutgers Hoops
The buzz around the Rutgers men's basketball program is noticeable. The Scarlet Knights will begin the 2020-21 season ranked No. 24 in the country and nationally ranked in preseason polls for the first time since 1978-79.
Wednesday helped fuel that fire, as the Scarlet Knights had two signees on the first day of the early signing period -- two athletes who could become impact players a lot sooner than some may expect.
Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell on Wednesday announced the signings of wing Jaden Jones and guard Jalen Miller. Collectively, Jones and Miller had 28 reported offers.
🖊📜 ||| OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL— Rutgers Basketball 🏀 (@RutgersMBB) November 11, 2020
Please join us as we welcome @JadenJonessss to R Scarlet Knight family ❤️🖤
📰 → https://t.co/DLwEdQuWNY pic.twitter.com/7ble9hKdYk
Jaden Jones is a 6-foot-7, 195-pound, four-star prospect out of St. Louis Christian Academy in St. Louis. He's ranked the nation's No. 116 player in the 2021 class, and he's ranked the nation's No. 30 small forward by Rivals.com. Jones, however, can play and defend a variety of positions.
Pikiell described Jones as a "multiposition, versatile player" who can score at all three levels. Pikiell likes that Jones is a student of the game and someone who takes what is given to him on the court.
Jones earned MVP honors at the Wooten Top 150 camp earlier this month. He shined on the AAU circuit playing for Bradley Beal Elite.
"He brings the whole package to Piscataway," Pikiell said of Jones. "Jaden is going to have a great career here at Rutgers, and I can't wait to coach him."
🖊📜 ||| OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL— Rutgers Basketball 🏀 (@RutgersMBB) November 11, 2020
Please join us as we welcome @jalenmill1 to R Scarlet Knight family ❤️🖤
📰 → https://t.co/3sL9nVHKLw pic.twitter.com/iPV9ZDGafN
Jalen Miller is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound, three-star prospect out of Bishop Walsh School in Cumberland, Maryland. He's ranked the nation's No. 55 point guard by Rivals.com.
Miller reminds a lot of Rutgers fans of a second coming of Geo Baker, as he's a gritty, do-it-all player in the backcourt. While he's shown himself to be a scorer, it's his ability to facilitate that makes him such an intriguing player. While averaging 15 points last season, Miller also averaged 10 assists.
"Rutgers nation is going to love Jalen Miller," Pikiell said. "He is a tough and athletic, two-way point guard who comes to us from a terrific program. ... He possesses all the tools we want in a Rutgers basketball player."
Jones and Miller are solid pickups for the Scarlet Knights, but there's no guarantee that the early signing period could be finished with them. Rutgers would love to add to the class, and the early signing period runs until Nov. 18.
--------------------------------------------------------------
