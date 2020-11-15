Day-after thoughts and observations: Rutgers falls at home to Illinois
The Rutgers football team fell to Illinois on Saturday, 23-20, at SHI Stadium Piscataway.Rutgers could have and should have won this one, but penalties, bad play calls, poor decisions by the quarte...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news