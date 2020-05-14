News More News
football

Curtis Nixon provides latest on Rutgers, recruiting process

Alex Gleitman
Staff Writer
@alexgleitman

Rutgers is a little under halfway full when it comes to their 2021 recruiting class, and one position they'd like to lock up in the coming months is tight end.

The Scarlet Knights saw a couple of their targets at the position head elsewhere over the weekend, and their attention seems to have turned to a pair of other targets, who they may be closing in on in the near future.

One of those top remaining targets is Curtis Nixon, a 6-foot-5, 210-pounder from Maret School in Washington D.C. Nixon currently holds 13 offers, including scholarships from Maryland, Boston College, Syracuse, and others, in addition to RU.

The Scarlet Knights have done an excellent job staying on top of Nixon and building a relationship of late, despite not being able to see the DMV-area prospect in person.

