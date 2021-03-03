“It was kind of cool just being close to home and being able to have the opportunity to play football in New Jersey and for coach (Greg) Schiano,” Cruikshank said. “(Adjusting) wasn't really that hard.”

Cruickshank was a First Team All-Big selection by the coaches and media and he talked about what it was like playing closer to home.

But his biggest contributions came on special teams where he had 25 returns for 671 yards (26.8 yards-per-return) with two touchdowns including one of 100 yards.

The wide receiver/kickoff returner caught the second most passes on the team with 37 for 239 yards and a touchdown and he also ran four times for 26 yards.

Cruickshank came over from Wisconsin where there was a more pro-style scheme with tons of runs. With the Scarlet Knights, offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson was able to use him in space more.

“It's very high-intensity and fast paced,” Cruickshank said. “At my previous school we were more huddle, get the play call in, and wait a little bit. We're more on the attack here and I like it.”

In 2021, Cruickshank hopes to be even more versatile at receiver than he was.

“Just having the opportunity to go inside and outside and move around and show that I can do more than one thing. I'm trying to move around so I can have more on my plate and take over,” Cruickshank said.

Gleeson dialed up various trick plays throughout the season that helps keep the defense on its toes. The same went for special teams as Cruickshank was seen throwing the ball back across the field at times.

“It's kind of cool because it's a different type of offense. It's not just a run or a pass, you got to look for little gadgets too, because we have all the playmakers to get the ball to,” Cruickshank said. “It gives us an opportunity for everybody to touch the ball. It's pretty fun and it's more freestyle.”

The offense took steps in the right direction last season especially in the passing game. With spring practice coming up, summer workouts after that, and then training camp, the offense can only improve according to the Brooklyn, N.Y. native.

“The sky's the limit,” Cruickshank said. “We're just getting so much better. It's our second year with the offense and now we get an offseason. Last year we didn't with the coronavirus. We'll get spring ball and a summer. I can't wait and we’ll be locked in.”

Cruickshank brought back a 100-yard kick return against Purdue and a 98-yarder against Nebraska, but he feels he could have had more, and fine-tuning the little details could help out in a big way.

“I'll say we could get more fundamentally sound and just fix up all of the mistakes,” Cruickshank said. “We know that we could break on every game.”

Special teams coach Adam Scheier said that kick returns and punt returns are the “first” plays of an offensive series and that Rutgers tries to score every time it can. Cruickshank agreed.

“Most definitely. I'm part of the offense, so the less plays, we run the better. If we can score right then and there, it would be a great boost for the team,” Cruickshank said.

The Scarlet Knights brought in another stud special teams return man in Joshua Youngblood. At Kansas State, he had three return scores as a freshman and was the Big 12 Return Specialist of the Year. Cruickshank mentioned he and Youngblood have already hit it off and will do everything to help each other take kicks to the house.

“Me and Josh were just working out downstairs. He's a great guy. I like him already,” Cruickshank said. “He's coming to break the record on the KOR team (six return scores in a season). Yes, it's competition, but it's more we're trying to push each other to get better. So, when he's out there or we're both out there and they kick it to him, I gotta pick up a block. I'm just going to show that I'm there for him.”

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.

--------------------------------------------------------------

• Like us on Facebook

• Follow us on Twitter!

• Follow us on Instagram

• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

•Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board