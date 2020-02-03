Craig's three thoughts on Rutgers Hoops recent loss to Michigan
As Rutgers strolled into Madison Square Garden in search of their first ever win against Michigan in college basketball, Head Coach Steve Pikiell’s squad fell by a final score of 69-63. With the lo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news