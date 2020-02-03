News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-03 05:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Craig's three thoughts on Rutgers Hoops recent loss to Michigan

Craig Epstein
Rutgers.Rivals.com

As Rutgers strolled into Madison Square Garden in search of their first ever win against Michigan in college basketball, Head Coach Steve Pikiell’s squad fell by a final score of 69-63. With the lo...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}