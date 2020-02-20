The streak is over. After winning 17 straight games at the RAC Rutgers fell to Michigan on Wednesday night by a final score of 60-52. With the loss, the Scarlet Knights fall to an overall record of 18-8 and 9-6 in conference play. SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET A FREE $50 GIFT CARD — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!! Here are three thoughts after the game:



RUTGERS GOES ICE COLD IN SECOND HALF Coming off of a 72-57 victory against Illinois, Rutgers came out of the gate firing on all cylinders offensively against Michigan and went into halftime leading 31-28. However, the team went ice cold in the second half scoring just 21 points en route to their first loss at home on the season. As a team, the Scarlet Knights ended the game with a field goal percentage of 35 percent and went 3-18 from the three point line. “The ball didn’t go in for us in the second half,” Head Coach Steve Pikiell said in his postgame press conference. “I did like our looks for the most part, but you have to put the ball in the basket to play a basketball team like that and we had one of those nights.”

MICHIGAN JUST HAS RUTGERS NUMBER With the way that the schedule ended up working out, Rutgers and their fans had reason to believe that in both of the games against Michigan they could have come away with the victory. However, the Scarlet Knights came up just short in both matchups and with Wednesday night’s loss Rutgers not only dropped the season series against Michigan, but they remain winless (0-13) all-time against the Wolverines as well. “I have to give Michigan credit I know how good they are,” Pikiell said. “They’ve been playing great basketball, they were ranked as high as three or four in the country.”