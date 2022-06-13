Coquese Washington secures first high school recruit commitment for RU WBB

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

After landing a pair of transfers since named the new Rutgers women's basketball head coach, Coquese Washington has secured a commitment from her first high school recruit in Cammie McKinney.

McKinney is a 3-star point guard per ESPN from Frisco Memorial High School in Frisco, TX.

"Rutgers is an amazing school with an amazing staff that has made me feel wanted and loved from the very first phone call," McKinney said per RU Communications.

McKinney is ranked the country's No. 25 point guard, was a McDonald's All-American nominee, and has earned All-Region and All-State honors.

According to her ESPN profile, she was also considering Georgia, Vanderbilt, Rice, NC State, Texas A&M, and Kansas.

McKinney plans on majoring in Journalism and Media Studies with a minor Communications. She hopes to be a sports broadcaster in the future.

Kaylene Smith, a four-star wing from Pennslyvania and Antonia Bates, a 3-star guard/forward from Rutgers Prep who both committed to the previous staff, are each still pledged to the Scarlet Knights.

Both her parents played athletics collegiately.

