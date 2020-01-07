On Monday afternoon, news broke that the Rutgers Football program was planning to hire Princeton OC Andrew Aurich as the Scarlet Knights next offensive line coach.

The Knight Report requested and obtained the offer letter for Aurich following an Open Public Records Act request with the university.

Aurich contract is for two years. In his first season, Aurich is set to make $300,000 in each year of his two year commitment. For comparison former offensive line coach Pete Rossomando earned $320,000 last season according to USA Today Sports.

Aurich’s salary slots him as fourth highest paid assistant reported so far, behind offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson ($800k) secondary coach Fran Brown ($575,000), defensive line coach Jim Panagos ($450k) and just ahead of wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood ($250k).

There are also a couple of termination clauses in the contract.

- The University will pay a stipend of $800 per month for the purchase or lease of a vehicle.

- The University will also reimburse up to a total of $25,000 in relocation expenses.

- Termination by Assistant Coach on or prior to September 1, 2020 — an amount to 100% of Underwood's then-current total annual compensation.

- Termination by Assistant Coach after September 1, 2020 — 20% of then-current total annual compensation.