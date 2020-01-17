SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

Earlier today, The Knight Report obtained the offer letter for Fraser following an Open Public Records Act request with Rutgers University.

On Wednesday afternoon, Rutgers Football announced the hiring of Bob Fraser as the team’s new linebackers coach.

Fraser’s contract is for two years and he is scheduled to make $350,000 in each of those two seasons. This salary slots him as the fifth highest paid assistant reported so far.

— OC/QB Sean Gleeson ($800k)

— DC Robb Smith ($650k)

— Secondary Fran Brown ($575k)

— DL Jim Panagos ($450k)

— OL Andrew Aurich ($300k)

— Offensive Asst. Augie Hoffmann ($275k)

— WRs Tiquan Underwood ($250k)

There are also a couple of termination clauses in the contract.

- The University will pay a stipend of $800 per month for the purchase or lease of a vehicle.

- The University will also reimburse up to a total of $25,000 in relocation expenses.

- If this contract is terminated for convince by University, your salary is fully guaranteed subject to offset and mitigation.

- Assistant Coach will have opportunity to earn performance incentives consistent with other member of the Football Coaching staff, provided, however, that Assistant Coach is employed as assistant coach for the Rutgers football team on the date upon which any performance based incentive is achieved.