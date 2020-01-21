Contract Details for Rutgers Football Assistant Coach Jay Butler
Last Thursday afternoon, Rutgers Football announced the hiring of Jay Butler as the team’s new Director of Sports Performance.
Earlier today, The Knight Report obtained the offer letter for Butler following an Open Public Records Act request with Rutgers University.
Butler's new contract is for two years (Jan, 15th, 2020 - Feb, 28, 2022) and he is scheduled to make $500,000 in each of those two seasons. This salary slots him right in the middle, as the fourth highest paid assistant reported so far.
— OC/QB Sean Gleeson ($800k)
— DC Robb Smith ($650k)
— Secondary Fran Brown ($575k)
— DL Jim Panagos ($450k)
— LBs Bob Fraser ($350k)
— OL Andrew Aurich ($300k)
— Offensive Asst. Augie Hoffmann ($275k)
— WRs Tiquan Underwood ($250k)
There are also a couple of termination clauses in the contract.
- The University will pay a stipend of $800 per month for the purchase or lease of a vehicle.
- Termination by Director of Sports Performance on or prior to September 1, 2020 - an amount equal to 100% of the Director of Sports Performance’s then-current total annual compensation.
- Termination by Director of Sports Performance after September 1, 2020 - 20% of then-current total annual compensation.