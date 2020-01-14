Contract details for Rutgers defensive coordinator Robb Smith
On Tuesday afternoon, Rutgers Football announced the hiring of Robb Smith as the team’s new defensive coordinator for the Scarlet Knights.
Shortly after the announcement, The Knight Report obtained the offer letter for Smith following an Open Public Records Act request with Rutgers University.
Smith's contract is for two years and he is scheduled to make $650,000 in his first year and $700,000 in year two. This salary slots him as the second highest paid assistant reported so far.
-- OC/QB Sean Gleeson ($800k)
-- Secondary Fran Brown ($575k)
-- DL Jim Panagos ($450k)
-- OL Andrew Aurich ($300k)
-- Offensive Asst. Augie Hoffmann ($275k)
-- WRs Tiquan Underwood ($250k).
There are also a couple of termination clauses in the contract.
- The University will pay a stipend of $800 per month for the purchase or lease of a vehicle.
- The University will also reimburse up to a total of $25,000 in relocation expenses.
- Termination by Assistant Coach on or prior to September 1, 2020 — an amount to 100% of Smith's then-current total annual compensation.
- Termination by Assistant Coach after September 1, 2020 — 20% of then-current total annual compensation.