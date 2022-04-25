Contract details for Rutgers Basketball's assistant coaches

Now along with Knight's contract, TKR also obtained the contracts of assistant coaches TJ Thompson and Karl Hobbs following an Open Public Records Act request with Rutgers University.

Just recently, The Knight Report broke the news that Rutgers Basketball assistant coach Brandin Knight signed a two year extension to stay with the Scarlet Knights program that will pay him upwards of $600k in year one and $650k in year two.

Thompson most recently made $165,000 this past year in his first ever season as a college assistant coach, while Hayn made $245,000 as Chief of Staff and Hobbs made $360,000 in his fifth year as associate head coach with the Scarlet Knights.

Now the most interest thing about all three contracts is that both of them are set expire this upcoming summer, as both will officially expire on June 30th, 2022. According to the contracts, the university has to notify the coaches at least 30 days prior to their terminations if they will extend or renew the contracts.

So we should know some news sooner rather than later on what the staff will look like next season.