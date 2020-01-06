Sean Gleeson has earned himself a raise. The new Rutgers offensive coordinator will earn more than $800,000 in his first year leading the Scarlet Knights offense.

The young rising star has signed a three-year deal to lead the Scarlet Knight offense where he’ll earn $805,000 in his first year, according to the terms of the contract obtained by TheKnightReport through an Open Public Records Act request. He earned $550,000 this past year at Oklahoma State.

Gleeson will earn a raises in both year two and three as he’s set to earn $855,000 in year two and $905,000 in year three. The three year deal totals $2.560 million which is $685,000 more than the deal that John McNulty signed last January. The salary is the highest in school history for an assistant coach.

There are also a couple of clauses within Gleeson’s new contract.

- The University will pay a stipend of $800 per month for the purchase or lease of a vehicle.

- The University will also reimburse up to a total of $25,000 in relocation expenses.

- The University will agree not to deny Gleeson any opportunity to interview for and accept an NFL coaching position.

- Termination by Assistant Coach on or prior to February 28, 2021 — $800,000 to be paid by Assistant Coach.

- Termination by Assistant Coach from March 1, 2021 through to February 28, 2022 - $300,000 to be paid by Assistant Coach.

- Termination by Assistant Coach from March 1, 2022 through the last regular season game of the 2022 season - $150,000 to be paid by Assistant Coach.

- There shall be no liquidated damages due it Terminated by Assistant Coach after the last regular season game of the 2022 season.

Gleeson will also have the opportunity to earn performance incentives consistent with other members of the Football coaching staff.