Competition is bringing out the best of Morris, Fogg at WLB for Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- The Rutgers football team’s starting linebackers have a chance to be really good in 2018.Deonte Roberts is back manning the MIKE, Tyreek Maddox-Williams returns from injury to t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news