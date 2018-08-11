Ticker
football

Competition is bringing out the best of Morris, Fogg at WLB for Rutgers

Rutgers WLB Trevor Morris
Richard Schnyderite - TheKnightReport
Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport.net
PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- The Rutgers football team’s starting linebackers have a chance to be really good in 2018.Deonte Roberts is back manning the MIKE, Tyreek Maddox-Williams returns from injury to t...

