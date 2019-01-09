Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-09 02:25:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Comparing Sitkowski's Freshman Season To Former Rutgers QB's

Matt Carroll - MattCarrollImagery
Anthony Siciliano
TheKnightReport.Net

Many quarterback's who come into their freshman year of college are just looking to get acclimated and learn the in's and out's of college life. However, there are times when true freshman are expected to make an immediate impact, as was the case this past fall with Rutgers quarterback Artur Sitkowski.

As is the case with most first-year starters, Sitkowski faced early struggles and adversity which led to a disappointing freshman campaign. Below, we look at past Rutgers quarterbacks who also started their freshman seasons and compare their seasons to that of Artur Sitkowski’s.

QB MIKE MCMAHON 1997-2000
GP CMP ATT YARdS TDS / INTS QB RATING

9

104

212

1259

6 TDs / 12 INTs

97.0

11

143

276

2203

12 TDs / 16 INTs

121.6

5

66

146

989

5 TDs / 7 INTs

103.8

10

169

340

2157

18 TDs / 17 INTs

110.5
Getty Images
QB MIKE TEEL 2005-2008
GP CMP ATT YARDS TDS / INTS QB RATING

9

51

101

683

2 TDs / 10 INTs

94.0

13

164

296

2135

12 TDs / 13 INTs

120.6

13

203

349

3147

20 TDs / 13 INTs

145.4

13

243

396

3418

25 TDs / 13 INTs

148.1
QB GARY NOVA 2011-2014
GP CMP ATT YARDS TDS / INTS QB RATING

10

116

227

1553

11 TDs / 9 INTs

116.6

13

221

388

2695

22 TDs / 16 INTs

125.8

10

165

303

2159

18 TDs / 14 INTs

124.7

13

187

327

2851

22 TDs / 12 INTs

145.3
QB ARTUR SITKOWSKI 2018
GP CMP ATT YARDS TDS / INTS QB RATING

11

134

273

1158

4 TDs / 18 INTs

76.4

Looking at the four quarterback's stats during their freshman year the one thing they all have in common is their completion percentage, as all four quarterbacks completed nearly 50 percent of their passes. First-year quarterbacks can have a hard time adjusting to the college game due to the speed, the advanced defensive schemes they face, and the tighter throwing windows. Mike Teel and Gary Nova were the only two to improve each year in every statistical category. Teel and Nova had a nice supporting cast during their careers which helped with their growth as players. Rutgers head coach Chris Ash has done a nice job with his 2019 recruiting class by adding more playmakers to the offensive side of the ball to help his young quarterback Artur Sitkowski. Sitkowski’s first year was shaky, but it was valuable because going into his sophomore year he will have a level of comfort with John McNulty’s offense. Sitkowski will continue to develop and with the offense not changing going into the 2019 season I expect a much sharper Artur Sitkowski at the helm.


{{ article.author_name }}