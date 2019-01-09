TheKnightReport.Net

Comparing Sitkowski's Freshman Season To Former Rutgers QB's
Many quarterback's who come into their freshman year of college are just looking to get acclimated and learn the in's and out's of college life. However, there are times when true freshman are expected to make an immediate impact, as was the case this past fall with Rutgers quarterback Artur Sitkowski.
As is the case with most first-year starters, Sitkowski faced early struggles and adversity which led to a disappointing freshman campaign. Below, we look at past Rutgers quarterbacks who also started their freshman seasons and compare their seasons to that of Artur Sitkowski’s.
|GP
|CMP
|ATT
|YARdS
|TDS / INTS
|QB RATING
|
9
|
104
|
212
|
1259
|
6 TDs / 12 INTs
|
97.0
|
11
|
143
|
276
|
2203
|
12 TDs / 16 INTs
|
121.6
|
5
|
66
|
146
|
989
|
5 TDs / 7 INTs
|
103.8
|
10
|
169
|
340
|
2157
|
18 TDs / 17 INTs
|
110.5
|GP
|CMP
|ATT
|YARDS
|TDS / INTS
|QB RATING
|
9
|
51
|
101
|
683
|
2 TDs / 10 INTs
|
94.0
|
13
|
164
|
296
|
2135
|
12 TDs / 13 INTs
|
120.6
|
13
|
203
|
349
|
3147
|
20 TDs / 13 INTs
|
145.4
|
13
|
243
|
396
|
3418
|
25 TDs / 13 INTs
|
148.1
|GP
|CMP
|ATT
|YARDS
|TDS / INTS
|QB RATING
|
10
|
116
|
227
|
1553
|
11 TDs / 9 INTs
|
116.6
|
13
|
221
|
388
|
2695
|
22 TDs / 16 INTs
|
125.8
|
10
|
165
|
303
|
2159
|
18 TDs / 14 INTs
|
124.7
|
13
|
187
|
327
|
2851
|
22 TDs / 12 INTs
|
145.3
|GP
|CMP
|ATT
|YARDS
|TDS / INTS
|QB RATING
|
11
|
134
|
273
|
1158
|
4 TDs / 18 INTs
|
76.4
Looking at the four quarterback's stats during their freshman year the one thing they all have in common is their completion percentage, as all four quarterbacks completed nearly 50 percent of their passes. First-year quarterbacks can have a hard time adjusting to the college game due to the speed, the advanced defensive schemes they face, and the tighter throwing windows. Mike Teel and Gary Nova were the only two to improve each year in every statistical category. Teel and Nova had a nice supporting cast during their careers which helped with their growth as players. Rutgers head coach Chris Ash has done a nice job with his 2019 recruiting class by adding more playmakers to the offensive side of the ball to help his young quarterback Artur Sitkowski. Sitkowski’s first year was shaky, but it was valuable because going into his sophomore year he will have a level of comfort with John McNulty’s offense. Sitkowski will continue to develop and with the offense not changing going into the 2019 season I expect a much sharper Artur Sitkowski at the helm.
