TheKnightReport.Net

Many quarterback's who come into their freshman year of college are just looking to get acclimated and learn the in's and out's of college life. However, there are times when true freshman are expected to make an immediate impact, as was the case this past fall with Rutgers quarterback Artur Sitkowski.

As is the case with most first-year starters, Sitkowski faced early struggles and adversity which led to a disappointing freshman campaign. Below, we look at past Rutgers quarterbacks who also started their freshman seasons and compare their seasons to that of Artur Sitkowski’s.