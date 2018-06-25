Commits Of The Week: Every B1G commit from June 18th - June 25th
CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | B1G Recruiting | Rutgers commit list
Today we take a look at which recruits committed to Big Ten schools over the past week. This is a good way to see how fellow Big Ten programs are doing when it comes to recruiting in the 2019 class.
Here is a breakdown of all 26 Big Ten commitments this past week.
ILLINOIS:
INDIANA:
IOWA:
MARYLAND:
MICHIGAN:
MICHIGAN STATE:
MINNESOTA:
NEBRASKA:
NORTHWESTERN:
OHIO STATE:
PURDUE:
RUTGERS:
WISCONSIN: